Man Injured When Pickup Truck Skids Over Side of Highway 101 at Nojoqui Grade Summit

At least one person was injured when a pickup truck careened off Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Grade summit on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the county Search and Rescue Team, American Medical Response and the CHP were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly hydroplaned, lost control, and went off the northbound lanes of the highway south of Buellton.

The pickup reportedly hit the guardrail, went over it and landed some 40 feet below the roadway.

In what county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni called an extensive extrication to free the injured man, emergency crews used a rope system to get the victim up to the waiting ambulance.

Emergency dispatch reports indicated that the man’s legs were broken.

The man was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

At least one northbound lane near the Nojoqui summit was closed as a result of the incident and the rescue operation, the CHP said.

The crash came as heavy rain began falling again after a brief lull Saturday evening.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.