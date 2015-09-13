Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:32 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Car Rolls Over, Catches Fire after Crashing into Los Alamos Vineyard Off Highway 101

No injuries reported in single-vehicle crash near Alisos Canyon Road, and firefighters quickly corral flames

Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extinguish a car fire after the vehicle crashed into a vineyard while traveling on Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Sunday. There were no injuries but the car was a total loss.
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extinguish a car fire after the vehicle crashed into a vineyard while traveling on Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Sunday. There were no injuries but the car was a total loss. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 13, 2015 | 5:18 p.m.

A car ended up upside down and on fire in a vineyard Sunday afternoon after the driver apparently lost control and crashed while traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

There were no injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle rollover — and fire — was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Alisos Canyon Road exit, about 2½ miles south of Los Alamos.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, but department spokesman Mike Eliason said the car was a total loss.

There was no threat of the fire expanding beyond the immediate area of the vehicle, he added.

The driver was not hurt and got out of the car before it caught fire. Eliason said the driver, whose identity was not disclosed, declined medical treatment after being assessed by American Medical Response paramedics at the scene.

A CalStar helicopter was initially dispatched but later canceled.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

