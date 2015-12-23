Suspects Elude Capture After High-Speed Chase in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

Advice

Driver caused collisions on Cabrillo Boulevard and Coast Village Road before crashing and abandoning burning SUV on Highway 101

Two people eluded law-enforcement officers on Wednesday after leading them on a wild, high-speed chase that began near Buellton and ended along the Rincon in Ventura County.

The pursuit began at about 4:25 p.m. when the vehicle — a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner — was observed speeding on Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield, and reached speeds up to 100 mph as it recklessly raced down Highway 101 into Goleta, then wound its way into downtown Santa Barbara before heading south on the freeway again, Gutierrez said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s and Santa Barbara police departments were involved in the chase, along with a county helicopter.

After exiting Highway 101 at La Cumbre Road in the Outer State Street area, the vehicle sped east on State Street, driving on the wrong side at times, Gutierrez said.

Moments later, it was involved in a collision at Cabrillo Boulevard and Niños Drive near East Beach, then a short time later another crash on Coast Village Road near Olive Mill Road by the Montecito Inn, where one of the wheels caught fire.

The county helicopter spotted the vehicle, which had major front-end damage, and followed it to Ventura County from there, Gutierrez said.

At about 4:35 p.m, the vehicle exited the freeway at the State Beaches exit and a foot pursuit started.

"CHP, Santa Barbara sheriff deputies, Ventura police, and State Parks officers are currently looking for two suspects," Gutierrez said.

"One suspect is described as a Hispanic female and the other suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with a red logo, wearing blue jeans running away from the suspect vehicle."

The pair remained at large as of late Wednesday night.

