Crews Respond to Vehicle Crash at New Roundabout Near Santa Ynez

Car lands on its roof at the intersection of Highways 154 and 246, but no injuries reported

There was a vehicle accident Monday morning in the partially completed roundabout at the intersection of Highways 154 and 246.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of a vehicle on its roof in the roadway at 11:26 a.m. and responded to the scene along with Santa Barbara County Fire.

CHP officers were still en route as of 11:40 a.m., Officer John Ortega said.

A CalStar helicopter was initially called to the scene but the call changed to a non-injury accident, according to the CHP.

The intersection in the Santa Ynez Valley was changed to a roundabout from a four-way stop and opened to traffic last week.

Daytime lane closures are ongoing as other parts of the construction project are completed, according to Caltrans.

