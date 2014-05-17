Vehicle Crashes Into Ravine in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon to a vehicle that had gone off the road and tumbled down into a ravine in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The CHP, Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. to East Camino Cielo near Romero Saddle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Units on scene reported that two people were in the vehicle when it crashed; one was knocked out but regained consciousness, and the other complained of back pain.

A county helicopter was assisting on the call., and one victim was being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

The CHP said the vehicle ended up about 300 feet down the hill in a steep ravine.

Additional details were not immediately available.

