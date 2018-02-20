Vehicle Crash Knocks Out Power to Parts of Buellton and Solvang

Power was knocked out to parts of Buellton and Solvang on Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle struck a utility pole on Jonata Park Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The impact of the crash knocked down the pole and brought down power lines, Eliason said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver’s name and details on injuries were not released.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called in to replace the downed pole and repair the wires, but no estimate was available as to when all customers would have power back.

Jonata Park Road was expected to remain closed while the power-line repairs were being made.

The crash was under investigation by the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.

