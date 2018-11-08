Vehicle Crash Leads to Fire at Santa Maria Gas Station

Two-vehicle crash damages fuel pump at Spirit station at intersection of South Broadway and Battles Road

A vehicle crash led to a fire that damaged fuel pump at a Santa Maria gas station Thursday morning.

Shortly after 7 a..m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments responded to the intersection of South Broadway and Battles Road.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash and one caught fire as it ended up at the Spirit gas station on the southwest corner of the intersection.

“It was a significant fire,” police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

The fire damaged one vehicle and a fuel pump, but did not spread since a gas shutoff valve was activtated.

“There was initial concern of the spread of fire,” Mengel said.

Fuel pumps typically have a gallon of gasoline inside — less than than typically found in a vehicle’s tank, added fire Battalion Chief Tom Crakes.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he added.

The initial report claimed a gasoline tanker had been involved, prompting the Santa Maria Fire Department to send personnel from five stations as a precaution.

Reports of someone trapped in a vehicle also proved to be false, Crakes said.

The intersection was closed for 90 minutes while firefighters and police officers

