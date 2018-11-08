Thursday, November 8 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Crash Leads to Fire at Santa Maria Gas Station

Two-vehicle crash damages fuel pump at Spirit station at intersection of South Broadway and Battles Road

vehicle crash at gas station Click to view larger
Caution tape surrounds a Santa Maria Spirit gas station where a vehicle crash started a fire and damaged a fuel pump early Thursday morning.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 8, 2018 | 9:33 a.m.

A vehicle crash led to a fire that damaged fuel pump at a Santa Maria gas station Thursday morning.

Shortly after 7 a..m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments responded to the intersection of South Broadway and Battles Road. 

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash and one caught fire as it ended up at the Spirit gas station on the southwest corner of the intersection.

“It was a significant fire,” police Lt. Russ Mengel said. 

The fire damaged one vehicle and a fuel pump, but did not spread since a gas shutoff valve was activtated.

“There was initial concern of the spread of fire,” Mengel said. 

Fuel pumps typically have a gallon of gasoline inside — less than than typically found in a vehicle’s tank, added fire Battalion Chief Tom Crakes.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he added. 

The initial report claimed a gasoline tanker had been involved, prompting the Santa Maria Fire Department to send personnel from five stations as a precaution. 

Reports of someone trapped in a vehicle also proved to be false, Crakes said.

The intersection was closed for 90 minutes while firefighters and police officers 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

