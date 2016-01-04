Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Crash Reported After Brief Pursuit Near Buellton

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | January 4, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

A Goleta man who had been arrested hours earlier at the Chumash Casino led a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy on a short pursuit before crashing on Highway 101 near Buellton on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on southbound Highway 101, near the Santa Rosa Road off ramp. 

Deputies responded to a report of a red Mercedes sedan that had sped away from a gas station at Alamo Pintado Road and Mission Drive in Solvang with the gas nozzle still in the vehicle, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said..

The driver, Gerald Richards, 31, of Goleta, headed south on the highway, and did not yield to deputies, Hoover said.

The vehicle crashed just south of Buellton in what's known as "the Three Bridges area," she added.

Richards, the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.

"The incident is under investigation and at this point it is unclear why the driver fled," Hoover said.

Later Monday, Hoover said Richards had been arrested hours earlier at the Chumash Casino for suspicion of possessing heroin and being under the influence. 

Following Monday afternoon's incident, Richards was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vandalism and driving under the influence, Hoover added.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews also responded to the crash.

The incident reportedly blocked both southbound lanes of Highway 101 for a brief time.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

