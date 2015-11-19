Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Woman Suffers Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Crashes Over Side of Highway 154

County helicopter crew spots car from above and rescue teams extricate the woman, transport her to the hospital

Crews rescue a woman from her vehicle that crashed over the side of Old San Marcos Road near Highway 154 Thursday morning.
Crews rescue a woman from her vehicle that crashed over the side of Old San Marcos Road near Highway 154 Thursday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 19, 2015 | 8:39 a.m.

After a two-hour search, helicopters spotted the wreckage of a car that crashed over the side of Old San Marcos Road near Highway 154 Thursday morning. 

The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Santa Maria, was conscious in stable condition with moderate injuries, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

She was trapped in the vehicle 40-50 feet over the side of the road and rescue crews got her out, up to the road and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

Her son had received a text message from her around 8 a.m., saying she had an accident in the Highway 154 area, and then the woman's phone died, Zaniboni said. 

Emergency dispatchers were able to trace the phone and started the search around 8:30 a.m., in an area believed to be near Painted Cave Road. 

The vehicle was described as a red Chevy Cavalier, and searchers were using cell-phone triangulation to try to find the wreckage.

Crews searched the area of Painted Cave Road and Highway 154 for a vehicle that crashed over the side. Click to view larger
Crews searched the area of Painted Cave Road and Highway 154 for a vehicle that crashed over the side.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Two helicopters from the County Air Support Unit and ground crews searched the area for several hours.

County Fire, Los Padres National Forest fire engines, AMR, the California Highway Patrol, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team members conducted the search. 

All roadways in the area were opened by 10:30 a.m. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

