Vehicle Crashes into Los Alamos Building, Causing Major Damage

A vehicle crashed into a Los Alamos mixed-use building Sunday evening, causing major structural damage, Santa Barbara County fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

The call came in at 5:52 p.m. after a Toyota Avalon hit the Collins Market building at 290 Bell St. in Los Alamos, he said.

That building was red-tagged, meaning the ground-floor market and apartments above it were evacuated and considered uninhabitable until some work is done.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Sechler said building inspectors will come back out Monday morning to see what needs to be done to get the structure back to habitable standards.

The gas pumps near the market were not affected by the wreck, but their close proximity was the reason the initial call went out as a hazmat issue, he added.

