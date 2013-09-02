Elderly Driver Crashes Into Petrini’s Restaurant in Goleta

No one was injured Monday when a vehicle crashed into Petrini’s Italian Restaurant in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were called to the restaurant in the 5700 block of Calle Real about 11:15 a.m. after report of a vehicle into a building, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The elderly driver of the white car and his passenger were shaken but uninjured, but the restaurant was closed Monday to clean up the damages, according to Petrini’s owner Joe Bohnett.

The vehicle, which was going about “parking speed,” drove over the curb, through a light pole and crashed about 2 feet into the building, Bohnett said. Hoover said the driver's foot got stuck in the gas pedal.

Bohnett described the elderly couple as restaurant regulars, who were driven home by staff after their car was towed.

“The car decided to make us a drive-through,” Bohnett said, noting that the vehicle missed hitting a steel foundation pole by about five inches.

Bohnett said his restaurant will reopen on Tuesday.

Hoover said there will be no further investigation into the crash.

