Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole, Wall in Orcutt

Driver taken to hospital after collision on Bradley Road; 144 customers reported without power

The driver of this truck was taken to the hospial Tuesday night after colliding with a utility pole and wall on Bradley Road and Woodmere Road in Orcutt. Power was knocked out to 144 customers. Click to view larger
The driver of this truck was taken to the hospial Tuesday night after colliding with a utility pole and wall on Bradley Road and Woodmere Road in Orcutt. Power was knocked out to 144 customers. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:34 p.m. | August 23, 2016 | 10:55 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a wall and power pole in Orcutt on Tuesday night, reportedly causing an electrical outage and sending the driver to the hospital.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Woodmere and Bradley roads, Capt. David Zaniboni said.

County Sheriff’s Department personnel also responded to the scene, along with California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash knocked over the power pole, leaving electrical lines hanging low, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Law enforcement officers blocked southbound traffic on Bradley near Union Valley Parkway and Bradley at Village Drive due to the low-hanging power lines.

There were reports of power outages in the area at the time of the crash, with Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews called to the scene to restore power, Zaniboni said.

PG&E reported that approximately 144 customers were affected by the outage.

The vehicle's driver complained of minor injuries and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Zaniboni said.

