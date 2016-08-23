Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole, Wall in Orcutt

Driver taken to hospital after collision on Bradley Road; 144 customers reported without power

A vehicle crashed into a wall and power pole in Orcutt on Tuesday night, reportedly causing an electrical outage and sending the driver to the hospital.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Woodmere and Bradley roads, Capt. David Zaniboni said.

County Sheriff’s Department personnel also responded to the scene, along with California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash knocked over the power pole, leaving electrical lines hanging low, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Law enforcement officers blocked southbound traffic on Bradley near Union Valley Parkway and Bradley at Village Drive due to the low-hanging power lines.

There were reports of power outages in the area at the time of the crash, with Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews called to the scene to restore power, Zaniboni said.

PG&E reported that approximately 144 customers were affected by the outage.

The vehicle's driver complained of minor injuries and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Zaniboni said.

