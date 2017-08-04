Vehicle Crashes Into Santa Maria Red Lobster Restaurant

No injuries reported after accident that occurred when sedan veered off nearby Bradley Road

A vehicle slammed into the Red Lobster restaurant building in Santa Maria on Friday, but no one was injured in the incident.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments responded to the 1500 block of South Bradley Road shortly after 8 a..m.

The driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu sedan lost control while traveling north on Bradley Road, traffic Officer Javier Velazquez said.

Bradley Road runs in front of the chain restaurant, which was not open to customers at the time of the crash.

The vehicle crashed into the restaurant’s entryway, leaving the half the car outside. Tires gouged marks on the grass outside the eatery.

The driver, a man reportedly in his 30s, was not injured, Velazquez said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs were not suspected, he added.

Early Friday afternoon yellow caution tape surrounded the front of the restaurant, known for its Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The eatery remained closed with a construction crew reportedly en route to assess the repairs needed before Red Lobster could reopen.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.