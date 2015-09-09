Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:10 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Vehicle Crashes into Yard, Shearing Off Gas Meter in Santa Barbara

Police arrest neighbor for DUI in the case after vehicle causes gas leak, minimal property damage on Overlook Lane

A Santa Barbara City firefighter holds a sheared gas meter after a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home on Overlook Lane Wednesday afternoon.
A Santa Barbara City firefighter holds a sheared gas meter after a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home on Overlook Lane Wednesday afternoon. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 9, 2015 | 2:54 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded Wednesday to a report of a vehicle crashing into a home off of Alameda Padre Serra, and despite a gas meter being broken, no injuries were reported in the incident.

At 2 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a residence in the 1600 block of Overlook Lane, according to Capt. Brian Walsh of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

No injuries resulted from the crash, and minimal damage was reported to the home’s structure.

Crews found a vehicle had crashed through the hedge of a single family home, shearing off the gas meter with the vehicle’s back bumper and it came down on the home’s front wall. It ruptured a gas line and Gas Company officials responded to the scene to turn off the leaking gas.

The vehicle had been in the driveway across the street from the home and traveled backwards, coming to rest in the opposite yard. 

A 75-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence in this case, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

It appears Bent Formby, a neighbor, has a driveway on an incline and ended up crashing his vehicle into the yard of the house across the street from his.

After the collision, the man got out of the car and walked back into his own home, Harwood said. 

Police contacted him there and subsequently started a DUI investigation. The man is suspected to have been under the influence of a combination of alcohol and medication, Harwood said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A vehicle ended up in the yard of a home on Overlook Lane in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, shearing off a gas meter in the process. Click to view larger
A vehicle ended up in the yard of a home on Overlook Lane in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, shearing off a gas meter in the process. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 