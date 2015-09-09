Vehicle Crashes into Yard, Shearing Off Gas Meter in Santa Barbara

Advice

Police arrest neighbor for DUI in the case after vehicle causes gas leak, minimal property damage on Overlook Lane

Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded Wednesday to a report of a vehicle crashing into a home off of Alameda Padre Serra, and despite a gas meter being broken, no injuries were reported in the incident.

At 2 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a residence in the 1600 block of Overlook Lane, according to Capt. Brian Walsh of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

No injuries resulted from the crash, and minimal damage was reported to the home’s structure.

Crews found a vehicle had crashed through the hedge of a single family home, shearing off the gas meter with the vehicle’s back bumper and it came down on the home’s front wall. It ruptured a gas line and Gas Company officials responded to the scene to turn off the leaking gas.

The vehicle had been in the driveway across the street from the home and traveled backwards, coming to rest in the opposite yard.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence in this case, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

It appears Bent Formby, a neighbor, has a driveway on an incline and ended up crashing his vehicle into the yard of the house across the street from his.

After the collision, the man got out of the car and walked back into his own home, Harwood said.

Police contacted him there and subsequently started a DUI investigation. The man is suspected to have been under the influence of a combination of alcohol and medication, Harwood said.

