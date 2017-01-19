Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:39 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vehicle Crashes Off Highway 101 Near Refugio State Beach

First responders found the vehicle empty; driver located nearly two hours later on the beach with minor injuries

Emergency personnel were searching Thursday afternoon for the occupant of a vehicle that ran off southbound Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach and ended up on the railroad tracks. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel were searching Thursday afternoon for the occupant of a vehicle that ran off southbound Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach and ended up on the railroad tracks. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:41 p.m. | January 19, 2017 | 1:39 p.m.

Emergency personnel were surprised to find no driver Thursday afternoon when they responded to a vehicle that careened off Highway 101 and ended up on the railroad tracks along the Gaviota Coast .

The incident began shortly before 1 p.m., when a State Parks ranger approached Ana Ahumada, 30, of Santa Barbara for a welfare check in her car at Calle Real and Refugio Road, near Refugio State Beach,  according to the California Highway Patrol.

Approaching the driver-side window, the ranger "observed unusual behavior and lots of movements as if she was hiding something on her seat," the CHP said in its report.

Moments later, Ahumada "placed the vehicle in reverse and made an evasive maneuver," and fled the scene westbound.

The ranger was unable to locate the vehicle until a few minutes later, when it was reported in a crash.

The Corolla was southbound on Highway 101 — near Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach — at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, it careened of the roadway at about 1 p.m., the CHP said.

The Corolla, which was reported traveling in excess of 100 mph prior to the crash, struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines, before coming to rest against a berm along the railroad tracks, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters who responded found the vehicle empty, and began a search of the surrounding area for possible victims, Zaniboni said. They were assisted by personnel from the CHP, the county Sheriff's Department and State Parks.

A county helicopter was called in, and eventually located Ahumada, who had sustained minor injuries. She was found on the beach about half a mile north of the crash site, Zaniboni said.

Because of wet and slippery conditions on the 100-foot cliff above the beach, the helicopter was used to hoist Ahumada to safety, and she was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of cuts and scrapes.

Railroad traffic was halted in the area until the wreckage was cleared from the tracks.

The investigation into the crash was continuing, the CHP said, adding that it was not known whether drugs or alcohol werefactors

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver of a car that careen off Highway 101 and crashed Thurday afternoon near Refugio State Beach is hoisted to a county helicopter before being airlifted to the hospital. Click to view larger
The driver of a car that careen off Highway 101 and crashed Thurday afternoon near Refugio State Beach is hoisted to a county helicopter before being airlifted to the hospital. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 