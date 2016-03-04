1 Dead as Vehicle Crashes Off Highway 154, Catches Fire

Single-vehicle accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. near San Antonio Creek bridge

A man was killed Friday afternoon when a vehicle crashed over the side of Highway 154 and caught fire near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters, CHP officers and an AMR ambulance were on scene of the accident, which occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road, according to the CHP.

The westbound vehicle left the roadway near the bridge over San Antonio Creek, plowed through the brush, and overturned at the bottom of an embankment, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle was seen moving “at a high rate of speed” before the crash, in which the Nissan Quest struck a berm 144 feet off the roadway and flipped onto its roof, according to the CHP.

The driver, 45-year-old Enrique Amarales of Canagoa Park, was declared dead at the scene, CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

A search was made for any possible other victims, but none was found, Zaniboni said.

The vehicle ended up on its roof about 25 feet below the roadway, and the rear end caught fire, Zaniboni said, adding that the flames did not extend to the nearby vegetation and were quickly extinguished.

CHP dispatch reports indicated the vehicle was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Coroner's personnel were dispatched to the scene to recover the remains.

The investigation is ongoing, Gutierrez said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.