Vehicle Crashes Off Highway 1 Near Vandenberg AFB

Emergency crews were dispatched Thursday morning to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Main Gate.

At approximately 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that the caller’s brother had been involved in a traffic collision, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The yellow Chevy Colorado truck reportedly was 200 feet off the roadway, with the driver still inside the vehicle, dispatch reports said.

One lane was closed in the area while emergency crews were at the scene.

