Car Crashes Over Side of Highway 217 in Goleta, Landing on Top of Parked Car Below
No serious injuries reported in wreck at Ward Memorial Drive’s southbound Hollister Avenue exit ramp
A car crashed off of Ward Memorial Boulevard/Highway 217 in Goleta on Sunday night, landing on top of a parked vehicle below. The driver escaped serious injury. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| July 17, 2016 | 9:36 p.m.
Emergency personnel responded Sunday night after a car crashed off the side of Ward Memorial Boulevard in Goleta.
The wreck occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Ward Memorial/Highway 217, at the southbound exit ramp at Hollister Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle landed on its roof on top of a car that was parked on Dearborn Place.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
The wreck was under investigation by the CHP.
