Car Crashes Over Side of Highway 217 in Goleta, Landing on Top of Parked Car Below

No serious injuries reported in wreck at Ward Memorial Drive’s southbound Hollister Avenue exit ramp

Emergency personnel responded Sunday night after a car crashed off the side of Ward Memorial Boulevard in Goleta.

The wreck occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Ward Memorial/Highway 217, at the southbound exit ramp at Hollister Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle landed on its roof on top of a car that was parked on Dearborn Place.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The wreck was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.