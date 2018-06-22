Vehicle Destroyed by Fire at Chumash Resort in Santa Ynez

Firefighters responded to the Chumash Casino Resort Monday night after a vehicle caught fire in a parking garage, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two county engines were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m., and found a vehicle engulfed in flames in a new parking garage that is not yet in use, said fire Capt. Bryan Fernandez.

Other vehicles were parked nearby, but none was damaged, Fernandez said, adding that the vehicle was destroyed.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, but the cause of the blaze had not been determined, he added.

No injuries were reported.

