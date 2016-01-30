Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vehicle Destroyed by Fire on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Mechanical problems likely cause of blaze on southbound lanes near Milpas Street exit ramp

A Santa Barbara firefighter hoses down the engine compartment of a Subaru Outback that caught fire Saturday on southbound Highway 101 near Milpas Street.
A Santa Barbara firefighter hoses down the engine compartment of a Subaru Outback that caught fire Saturday on southbound Highway 101 near Milpas Street. ((Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo))
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 30, 2016 | 12:27 p.m.

A station wagon was destroyed Saturday when it caught fire on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

Emergency crews responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the southbound freeway lanes between Garden and Milpas streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The engine compartment of the 2001 Subaru Outback was engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the passenger compartment, when firefighters arrived on the scene, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

Crews were able to quickly douse the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire likely was caused by a mechanical malfunction, de Ponce said.

“The driver aware that it was having mechanical issues before the fire broke out,” said de Ponce, who added that the man was the only person in the vehicle.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed for a time, but all lanes were reopened within about 20 minutes.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver of a vehicle that caught fire Saturday on Highway 101 looks on as firefighters douse the flames. Click to view larger
The driver of a vehicle that caught fire Saturday on Highway 101 looks on as firefighters douse the flames. ((Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo))
