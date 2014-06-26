SUV Destroyed in Fire in Eucalyptus Hill Neighborhood

The vehicle, parked in the driveway of a home on Chase Drive, was a 'complete loss'; investigators say the fire was accidental

An SUV was destroyed Thursday afternoon in a vehicle fire that broke out in a Eucalyptus Hill neighborhood.

At 1:44 p.m., Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded to a residence in the 30 block of Chase Drive to a report of a vehicle fire with possible exposure to a nearby home, according to Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

The city sent three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the scene, and the Montecito Fire Department also sent an engine because of the proximity to the community.

The vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of the home, was "completely involved" with flames in the passenger compartment, and the owner was on the scene.

"We got a water supply and knocked it down after about five minutes," Waldron said.

Investigators are still looking into the incident but say the fire was accidental.

"It was a complete loss," Waldron said of the vehicle.

