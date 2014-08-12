Vehicle Drives Into Residence, Fire Hydrant in Santa Barbara

[Scroll down to see video of the sheared off hydrant]

A man suffered minor injuries on Tuesday afternoon after police said he lost control of his vehicle on Cliff Drive, shearing off a fire hydrant and crashing into a nearby home.

Around 12:30 p.m., a driver was traveling westbound on Cliff Drive towards Las Positas when "he apparently lost consciousness," said Lt. Ralph Molina of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man's white Volvo SUV struck a city fire hydrant on the south side of Cliff Drive, shearing it off completely, causing an eruption of water into the air.

The water was quickly shut off by Santa Barbara City crews.

The vehicle then crashed into a home on the 300 block of Oliver Road, where one resident was home at the time but not injured, Molina said.

The driver told police that he had experienced a similar issue on Monday, and "we think it's medical issue and do not suspect him to be under the influence," Molina said.

The man was being treated by paramedics at the scene and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

