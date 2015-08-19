Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:46 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Fire Creates Scary Moment in Santa Barbara Foothills

Firefighters move quickly to keep flames from spreading to nearby vegetation

A car fire in the Santa Barbara foothills Tuesday night raised fears of flames spreading to nearby vegetation, but it was quickly controlled.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 19, 2015 | 8:40 a.m.

A vehicle fire in the Santa Barbara foothills Tuesday night raised fears of flames spreading to tinder-dry vegetation, but the blaze was quickly controlled by firefighters.

“Potentially, it was a scary call,” said Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. “But we got everyone moving real fast. and it was quickly put out by a single engine from Station 7.”

The blaze was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Stanwood Drive near the lower entrance to Parma Park, and when crews arrived, the Volvo station wagon was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, the vehicle remained on the pavement, away from nearby vegetation.

Also fortunate was the fact that a city fire station was nearby.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

