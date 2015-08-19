Vehicle Fire Creates Scary Moment in Santa Barbara Foothills

Advice

Firefighters move quickly to keep flames from spreading to nearby vegetation

A vehicle fire in the Santa Barbara foothills Tuesday night raised fears of flames spreading to tinder-dry vegetation, but the blaze was quickly controlled by firefighters.

“Potentially, it was a scary call,” said Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. “But we got everyone moving real fast. and it was quickly put out by a single engine from Station 7.”

The blaze was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Stanwood Drive near the lower entrance to Parma Park, and when crews arrived, the Volvo station wagon was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, the vehicle remained on the pavement, away from nearby vegetation.

Also fortunate was the fact that a city fire station was nearby.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss.

