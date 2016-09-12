Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vehicle Fire in Carport Chars Nearby Residences in Guadalupe

Blaze extended into kitchen area of one home and damaged next-door structure

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down a vehicle fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the carport of a Goleta home. Click to view larger
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down a vehicle fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the carport of a Goleta home. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 12, 2016 | 6:59 p.m.

A vehicle fire in a carport spread to a pair of nearby residences in Guadalupe on Monday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., Guadalupe, Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire crews were dispatched to the blaze on the 4500 block of Ninth Street, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews found a vehicle inside a carport engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“Fire had extended into the main residence in the kitchen area, and it also extended to the outside eaves and carport of the neighbor’s house,” Zaniboni said.

It took crews approximately 30 minutes to knock down the fire, Zaniboni said.

Occupants in both residences were safely evacuated, he added.

The cause of the fire remained unknown, Zaniboni said, but an investigator was en route to the scene Monday evening.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

