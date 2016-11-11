Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:41 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vehicle Fire Spreads to Vegetation on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Authorities briefly close Highway 154, with alternating traffic, during firefighting response

A truck engine fire spread to nearby vegetation on Highway 154 Friday afternoon.
A truck engine fire spread to nearby vegetation on Highway 154 Friday afternoon.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 2:12 p.m. | November 11, 2016 | 1:28 p.m.

A vehicle fire on Highway 154 sparked a brush fire near San Antonio Creek Road Friday afternoon, and there was a brief highway closure while Santa Barbara County resources responded to the scene. 

The California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle fire at 1:10 p.m. , and responders asked for a closure of Highway 154 between Cathedral Oaks to the south and Painted Cave Road around 1:20 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The roadway was reopened in both directions around 2 p.m.

A truck hauling a travel trailer had an engine fire that sparked a vegetation fire along the side of the road. 

Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire, spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Crews were able to keep the brush fire from spreading beyond a 50-by-100-foot spot, he said.

Additional resources, including a helicopter, were canceled after being initially called to the scene. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A vehicle fire spread to brush alongside Highway 154 near Santa Barbara Friday afternoon. Click to view larger
A vehicle fire spread to brush alongside Highway 154 near Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
Lanes of Highway 154 were briefly closed while Santa Barbara County Fire engines responded to a vehicle fire that sparked a vegetation fire. Click to view larger
Lanes of Highway 154 were briefly closed while Santa Barbara County Fire engines responded to a vehicle fire that sparked a vegetation fire.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 