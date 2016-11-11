Vehicle Fire Spreads to Vegetation on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

A vehicle fire on Highway 154 sparked a brush fire near San Antonio Creek Road Friday afternoon, and there was a brief highway closure while Santa Barbara County resources responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle fire at 1:10 p.m. , and responders asked for a closure of Highway 154 between Cathedral Oaks to the south and Painted Cave Road around 1:20 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The roadway was reopened in both directions around 2 p.m.

A truck hauling a travel trailer had an engine fire that sparked a vegetation fire along the side of the road.

Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire, spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Crews were able to keep the brush fire from spreading beyond a 50-by-100-foot spot, he said.

Additional resources, including a helicopter, were canceled after being initially called to the scene.

