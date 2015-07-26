Vehicle Fire Sparks Small Blaze Along Highway 154 Near San Marcos Pass Summit

Advice

Flames spread to nearby grass and light brush but are quickly contained; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a vehicle fire on Highway 154 near the top of San Marcos Pass that was spreading to nearby vegetation.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County, the U.S. Forest Service and the San Marcos Pass and Painted Cave Volunteer fire departments were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m., according to county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said when firefighters arrived, the van was engulfed in flames, which had begun burning through grass and light brush along the side of the roadway.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and contained the blaze, Zaniboni said.

The incident, which destroyed the vehicle, was along the eastbound lanes just below the summit.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

