Vehicle Fire Sparks Small Vegetation Fire West of Goleta

Santa Barbara County firefighters contained a small vegetation fire that started after a burning vehicle caught the surrounding brush on fire west of Goleta.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle on fire at 7:51 p.m. Friday on southbound Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

Officers found an RV in flames, which then started a vegetation fire.

The fire spread to about a 20-foot-by-20-foot spot, and firefighters kept it from spreading.

Responders ordered tow truck equipment to remove the vehicle from the road, according to emergency radio traffic.

At 9:10 p.m., Caltrans started "putting a crew together to take care of the remains of the vehicle," according to CHP incident information.

