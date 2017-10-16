Vehicle Fire Spreads To Vegetation on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

A fire that fully engulfed at least one vehicle and spread to nearby vegetation off Highway 166 was quickly stopped Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

The blaze, called the Creek Fire, burned on both sides of Highway 166 east of Alamo Creek Road.

Personnel from Cal Fire, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies were dispatched to the incident where crews quickly reported they had stopped forward progress at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The fire reportedly burned less than 1 acre along with at least one vehicle, according to emergency dispatch reports.

While some aircraft were canceled, a helicopter was requested to help deal with burning embers.

The incident caused traffic to back up on Highway 166 as the firefighting equipment blocked the roadway.

One lane reopened just before 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

An adult and three children in the vehicle at the time the fire sparked were not injured, according to emergency dispatch reports.

No further details were available.

