Vehicle Goes off Road Near Buellton, 1 Person Injured

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle accident in the 700 block of Ballard Canyon Road on Monday morning.

A single vehicle went approximately 30 feet off the roadway and firefighters had to extricate one patient from the vehicle, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The call time for the incident was 5:09 a.m.

The extrication took about 15 minutes and the patient was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and then transferred by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.

County Fire was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol, which will investigate the incident.

