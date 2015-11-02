Multiple Injury Rollover Accidents Happen Along Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Advice

Santa Barbara County fire crews conduct rope rescue for patient after morning accident, CHP cleans up load of nails off the roadway after evening rollover accident

A vehicle crashing off the side of Highway 154 near the summit Monday morning was the first of many injury accidents along the winding route.

Authorities responded to a pickup truck over the side call at 10:51 a.m. and found a truck 50-60 feet over the side of the road.

A female passenger was trapped in the vehicle while the driver and other passenger were able to get out, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Responders from County Fire, the California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service and AMR responded to the crash, which was about a half-mile west of the summit, between Stagecoach Road and East Camino Cielo.

The female passenger in the front seat had to be extricated from the truck by firefighters.

She had moderate injuries and was taken up the hill in a Stokes basket with a rope system, Zaniboni said.

The female driver and male passenger had moderate and minor injuries, respectively, and all three were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At 4:40 p.m., the driver of another pickup truck was seriously injured after a rollover accident on Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo. The two passengers were uninjured but the driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to County Fire.

The truck had a load of nails in the back and multiple lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the nails and cleared the vehicle from the road, Zaniboni said.

“Right now Highway 154 is covered in nails,” he said at 5 p.m.

The CHP is investigating both incidents.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.