Vehicle Hits Bear on Highway 154 Near San Antonio Creek Road

A full-sized bear was killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Highway 154 at San Antonio Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 9 p.m., a Toyota 4Runner hit the bear and got front-end damage.

Caltrans was called to pick up the bear and remove it from the roadway and will conduct a "dignified disposal" of the bear, Gutierrez said.

Call response logs mentioned multiple vehicles hitting the bear, but only one collision was reported, he said.

