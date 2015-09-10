Missing Grover Beach Woman Found Dead After Crash Near San Marcos Pass

Advice

Cell phone trace led helicopter to search area of Highway 154 near Cold Springs Bridge and it found a vehicle 200 feet over the side of Stagecoach Road, woman fatally injured

A missing Grover Beach woman was found dead Thursday afternoon near her vehicle, which crashed in a ravine off of Stagecoach Road near San Marcos Pass, according to authorities.

Georgette Gonzales, 59, was found a few hundred feet from the wreckage of the vehicle, presumably ejected during the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, which released her name Friday morning.

Her family reported Gonzales missing to the Grover Beach Police Department on Wednesday and had some information that she may have been at Lake Cachuma.

Park rangers searched the area for her, and couldn't find her, and a sheriff's deputy traced her cell phone to the area of Stagecoach Road and Cold Springs Bridge, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit searched the area and the vehicle was spotted from the helicopter.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the report of a vehicle about 200 feet over the side of Stagecoach Road, a half mile from Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Tavern, said County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews had to rappel down to the wreckage, and found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who had been ejected and was deceased, Zaniboni said.

Gonzales' name was withheld until Friday morning, while authorities notified her family.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department confirmed the woman was a missing person and the vehicle had been spotted by the County Air Support helicopter.

The sheriff's Search and Rescue team assisted county firefighters in recovering the body.

The woman was "found fatally injured several hundred feet away from her vehicle and appears to have been ejected during the crash," Hoover said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic collision and the sheriff's Coroner's Unit is investigating the cause of death.

