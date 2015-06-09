Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Starts Vegetation Fire Off Highway 154

SUV ends up 75 feet off the roadway near the Cold Springs Bridge; the driver sustains minor injuries

An SUV was destroyed by fire Tuesday aftern crashing off the side of Highway 154 near the Cold Springs Bridge. The flames spread to nearby vegetation, but were quickly contained.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:43 a.m. | June 9, 2015 | 8:41 a.m.

A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday when a vehicle burst into flames after crashing over the side of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident, involving a white SUV that ended up about 75 feet off the roadway, occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on the curve just east of the Cold Springs Bridge, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The female driver, who sustained minor injuries, was able to exit the vehicle, Zaniboni said.

When firefighters arrived, the SUV was engulfed in flames, which had spread to the nearby vegetation, Zaniboni said.

Three county engines and a hand crew were assisted by the Painted Cave Fire Department, Zaniboni said, and the blaze was quickly contained.

The CHP shut down the highway lanes for a time, but they subsequently were reopened.

The injured woman declined medical treatment and was taken to the hospital by a friend, Zaniboni said.

