Vehicle Plows into Building
A driver crashed his vehicle Tuesday night into the Lompoc Artifical Kidney Center on West Pine Avenue. There were no injuries.
By Noozhawk Staff | March 26, 2008 | 9:56 a.m.
Lompoc — Tuesday evening police officers responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the 100 block of West Pine Avenue.
When the officers arrived, they found a vehicle inside a storage area of Lompoc Artificial Kidney Center. An investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had a medical condition that caused him to loose control of his vehicle.
There were two employees inside the building when the crash occurred, but they were not injured. No citations were issued, however, the driver is being referred to DMV for re-examination.
