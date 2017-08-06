2 Injured as Pickup Truck Plunges Over Side of Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Extensive rescue operation frees victims trapped in wreckage some 300 feet below the roadway in Windy Gap area

Highway 154 was partially shut down in the area of Windy Gap above Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle plunged some 300 feet off the roadway.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said two men — both believed to be in their 60s — were trapped in the wreckage of the pickup truck and required extrication.

One victim, with moderate injuries, was freed fairly quickly and was hoisted by a county helicopter to the roadway, then transferred to an American Medical Response ambulance and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other victim, believed to be the driver, was severely trapped and required extensive extrication, Zaniboni said.

At about 4:20 p.m., crews were finally able to free the man. He suffered major injuries and was being airlifted to Cottage Hospital.

Their identities and details of their conditions were not available.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were assisted by U.S. Forest Service crews, sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue personnel, and the California Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lane of Highway 154 was closed, and traffic was alternating in the westbound lane, the CHP said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

