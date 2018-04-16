Vehicle Reported 60 Feet Over the Side of Harris Grade Road Near Vandenberg Village

A driver had minor injuries after going 60 feet over the side of Harris Grade Road near Vandenberg Village Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the collision, which was reported at 8:49 a.m. near Rucker Road.

The vehicle was reportedly a Santa Barbara County vehicle from Child Welfare Services.

The one occupant, a male driver in his early 30s, had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, going over the side of the road, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Responders set up a rope system to get the driver up to the roadway and he was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.