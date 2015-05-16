Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Crashed Car Discovered by Train Crew Near Railroad Tracks in Summerland

Vehicle apparently went off southbound Highway 101 and came to rest near railroad tracks; driver taken to hospital with minor injuries

The California Highway Patrol and Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters responded to a vehicle near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks Saturday morning.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 16, 2015 | 11:16 a.m.

An Amtrak train traveling through Carpinteria reported a vehicle near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks Saturday morning.

The sedan had apparently gone off the side of southbound Highway 101 near the Padaro Lane exit and couldn’t be seen from the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which received the call around 7 a.m.

One man was inside the car and was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Amtrak trains going through the area were temporarily delayed while authorities investigated and cleared the vehicle away from the tracks.

The car was cleared by 8 a.m., and the subject refused a chemical test, according to a CHP incident report.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Authorities did not disclose the driver’​s name or age.

