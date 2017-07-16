Woman Trapped When Vehicle Crashes Over Cliff on Highway 166 Near Santa Maria

After lengthy rescue operation, driver transported to hospital from scene of wreck east of Tepusquet Canyon Road

A woman suffered minor injuries Sunday when her vehicle went off Highway 166 and over a cliff east of Tepusquet Canyon Road near Santa Maria, authorities say.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, the California Highway Patrol and Los Padres National Forest personnel were dispatched to the incident just after 10 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly ended up upside-down about 150 feet over the side of the road with the woman trapped inside.

After a lengthy extrication, firefighters used a rope system to transport the 60-year-old woman in a Stokes basket up to the roadway.

An American Medical Response ambulance and a CalStar medical helicopter also responded to the scene.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of minor injuries.

Emergency equipment temporarily blocked westbound lanes while crews were at the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.