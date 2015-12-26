1 Injured in Rollover Wreck on Highway 1 Near Los Alamos

Advice

A vehicle veered off the roadway and down a hill near the intersection of Highways 1 and 135 north of Los Alamos on Saturday afternoon, ending upside down on its roof.

According to emergency dispatch traffic, one person was trapped inside the vehicle with moderate injuries.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers were among those responding to the 3 p.m. incident.

Crews at the scene were asking whether a medical helicopter was available to transport the injured individual to the hospital.

The local CalStar medical helicopter was in the midst of transporting a victim of a Santa Ynez Valley crash and was unavailable. Crews then called for a county Air Support Unit helicopter.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

