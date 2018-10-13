Vehicle Rollover Halts Southbound Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito

Southbound Highway 101 traffic through Montecito was halted Saturday morning after a vehicle overturned and ended up blocking the traffic lanes.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near the San Ysidro Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A silver Toyota Solara ended up on its roof, and emergency personnel had all lanes blocked for a time while they dealt with the incident.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but details were not immediately available.

Traffic was being detoured off the freeway at San Ysidro Road to bypass the accident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

