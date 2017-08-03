Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:23 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

1 Person Suffers Major Injuries After Vehicle Rollover Collision Near Solvang

Rescue crews extricate a person from a crashed vehicle near Solvang Thursday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 3, 2017 | 4:35 p.m.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Calstar helicopter after a single-vehicle rollover collision near Solvang Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, American Medical Response, the California Highway Patrol and a Calstar helicopter responded the scene on Ballard Canyon Road near Chalk Hill Road, where a vehicle had driven over the side, rolled over and landed on its roof.

Three people were inside the vehicle, which crashed about 50 feet over the side of the road, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Two were able to get out of the overturned vehicle on their own but the third person suffered major injuries and needed to be extricated by rescue crews. 

The person was flown to the hospital by Calstar, Zaniboni said. 

The CHP is investigating the crash. 

No further details were available.

A vehicle crashes off the road near Solvang Thursday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
One person suffered major injuries and two people were uninjured after a rollover collision near Solvang Thursday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

