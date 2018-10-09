Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down Highway 101 in Western Goleta

Accident occurred in the southbound lanes near the Winchester Canyon exit; no injuries reported

Southbound Highway 101 was shut down for a time at the western edge of Goleta Tuesday night after a vehicle accident left the roadway littered with debris.

The single-vehicle, non-injury crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near the Winchester Canyon exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck occupied by three people overturned, spraying nails and construction materials across the highway lanes, according to witnesses.

None of the occupants was injured.

A wheel from the pickup bounced into the northbound lanes, where it struck another pickup, disabling that vehicle, the CHP said.

The southbound lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes while Santa Barbara County firefighters, aided by a Caltrans street sweeper, worked to clean up the mess.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

