Vehicle Rollover Snarls Highway 101 Traffic in Santa Barbara

Traffic was snarled on northbound Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road Wednesday afternoon after a rollover accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities shut down the northbound Highway 154 offramp while crews worked to remove a vehicle that ended up on its side, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

The call came into dispatch at 3:11 p.m. that a blue Ford Ranger pick-up truck had flipped on its side.

Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney said that two fire engines responded to the scene, where they discovered the driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, had already gotten out of the vehicle.

"It sounded like the traffic had stopped as he was getting on the offramp and he had to brake pretty quickly," Pitney said.

The off-ramp was expected to be shut down until about 4 p.m., the report said.

No injuries were reported in the rollover, but fire crews did do some clean-up on spilled fuel in the roadway because of the crash, Pitney said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.