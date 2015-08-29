Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101 Turns Tables on Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief

Veteran firefighter Robert Mercado escapes serious injury in Gaviota mishap while driving home to Buellton

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado escaped serious injury Saturday when his department vehicle overturned on Highway 101 near Gaviota. (Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 29, 2015 | 3:58 p.m.

As a battalion chief for the Santa Barbara Fire Department, Robert Mercado has responded to countless car crashes, many with tragic consequences.

But on Saturday, Mercado for the first time found himself on the receiving end of an emergency call after his SBFD vehicle overturned on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

“I don’t like being part of the news story,” he told Noozhawk on Saturday afternoon from his home in Buellton.

Mercado, who suffered only a few minor cuts to his hands in the wreck, was northbound on Highway 101, heading home at about 8:30 a.m., when his right rear tire began to delaminate.

“It felt like I’d run over something,” he recounted. “I looked in my rear-view mirror and saw rubber flying up in the air. Then I started to fishtail and couldn’t control the vehicle.”

The Ford Excursion went up a dirt embankment and overturned, trapping Mercado in the wreckage for a time.

“I couldn’t get myself out of there, I was essentially hanging upside down in my seat belt,” he said, adding that his foot was caught beneath the dashboard.

Eventually he was able to free his foot and crawl back through the busted-up vehicle, then extricate himself through a rear window.

He was standing near the wrecked SUV when Santa Barbara County firefighters from nearby Station 18 arrived on the scene minutes later.

Mercado, who has seen more than his share of highway carnage in nearly three decades as a firefighter, was quick to point out how important it was that he was wearing his seatbelt.

“I’m really lucky to be walking around after something like that,” he said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Battalion Chief Robert Mercado’s Ford Excursion overturned Saturday on Highway 101 near Gaviota after a rear tire began delaminating. Click to view larger
Battalion Chief Robert Mercado’s Ford Excursion overturned Saturday on Highway 101 near Gaviota after a rear tire began delaminating. (Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
