SUV Strikes 3-Year-Old Boy on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Police say toddler was walking with his family when he ran into the street

A 3-year-old Santa Barbara boy was hospitalized Tuesday night after he ran into the street on the city’s Eastside and was struck by a vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Salinas Street, near Lou Dillon Lane, said Sgt. Kenneth Kushner.

The toddler, whose name was not released, was with his family on the sidewalk when he ran into the street, and was hit by a Honda Pilot that was northbound on Salinas Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Preliminary investigation indicated the driver, Maria Obispo Villegas, 58, of Santa Barbara, was not at fault, Harwood said, adding that alcohol was not involved in the incident.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what Harwood said were not life-threatening injuries.

The boy was struck by the right front fender of the vehicle, and his most serious injury appeared to be to his right ankle, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.