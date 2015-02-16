Vehicle Strikes, Injures Boy, 8, on Santa Barbara’s Westside

An 8-year-old boy suffered a broken leg Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle on Santa Barbara's Westside.

The accident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. at Sola and San Andres streets, according to Capt. Steve Berman of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Witnesses indicated the boy ran into the street and was struck, but officials could not immediately confirm that.

The boy suffered a fracture to his lower left leg, Berman said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"He was conscious and alert the entire time," Berman said.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Eric Beecher said the incident remained under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.