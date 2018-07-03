Vehicle Strikes Mountain Lion on Highway 101 in Gaviota Area

A mountain lion was injured Tuesday night when it was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., CHP dispatchers were advised that a vehicle had hit the cougar in the area of Gaviota State Beach Road.

There were three occupants in the Volvo that struck the mountain lion, but they were unhurt, the CHP said.

The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage, the CHP said.

The mountain lion ended up on the right-hand shoulder, but it was unknown how badly it was injured.

