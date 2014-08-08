Velia ‘Billie’ Verdin of Santa Maria, 1924-2014

Posted on August 8, 2014 | 1:45 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Our beloved mother, Velia "Billie" Francis Verdin, age 89, passed away unexpectedly at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 1924, she resided in the Santa Maria Valley for over 70 years. In her childhood she studied, with her sisters, dancing, piano, guitar and violin.

"Billie," as she was affectionately known, was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delano "Del" Verdin, in August 1991, who she loved to go dancing with at the Santa Maria Elks Club. They were married in Nipomo on July 23, 1942, celebrating a marriage of over 49 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker to her family. She loved to cook. She was also devoted to her very special pug dog, "Jojo," who loved and took care of her for 16 years, only to pass away on the same day as "Billie," his mission in life being complete.

She retired from CBS Records in Santa Maria in 1982, completing a career of many years there.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Allen Verdin of Santa Maria and Arlene (Verdin) Lawrence of Santa Maria. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Viewing and Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. She will be interred next to her husband at Santa Maria Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Saint Mary of Assumption Church in Santa Maria, followed by burial, next to her husband, at Santa Maria Cemetery.

