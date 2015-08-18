Venoco Allowed to Temporarily Truck Oil from Ellwood

Advice

An oil company with an onshore facility in Goleta will be allowed to truck crude oil temporarily under its existing permit, city of Goleta officials said Tuesday.

Venoco Inc. asked the city to approve an emergency permit to conduct temporary crude-oil trucking operations at its Ellwood Onshore Facility, 7979 Hollister Ave.

The company formerly moved oil from Platform Holly and its Ellwood Onshore Facility via Pipeline 96, which connects with Line 901, owned by Plains All American Pipeline.

Line 901 has been shut down since the May 19 oil spill at Refugio Beach, and it’s unclear when it may be up and running again.

Platform Holly and the Ellwood Onshore Facility also have been shut down since May 21 as a result of the pipeline failure, and have been at storage capacity since then.

In the meantime, the facility has asked to truck the oil from the facility so that staff can conduct inspections and maintenance of onshore and offshore locations.

About 5,500 barrels of crude oil would be transported, which would take place over 17 days, at two trips per day, project documents said.

Goleta issued a notice of decision to Venoco on Monday that denied the emergency permit application but deemed the work consistent under the company's existing permit.

“The application didn’t meet the findings to qualify as an emergency. However, the process is allowed under their existing permit,” said Valerie Kushnerov, a city spokeswoman.

Last week, few people showed up during a public comment forum held about Venoco’s request to temporarily truck crude oil from its Goleta facility.

The city stipulated that truck trips will be at non-peak traffic hours, and will not occur between the hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The city will conduct monitoring and inspections on a daily basis, and no additional production of oil from Platform Holly was authorized by the decision.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .