Venoco Annual Siren Test Tuesday Morning

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and Santa Barbara County Fire Department in coordination with Venoco, Inc. will conduct an annual full-siren test of the Emergency Warning and Notification System at EOF.

The test is expected to last no longer than a minute and will verify that the siren is functioning properly and is audible to citizens within a designated distance from the facility.

This is only a test and no action is required. Should an actual emergency occur, the siren would sound continuously until the emergency has ended.

Though the siren is designed to cover a required distance just across Highway 101, certain weather conditions can cause the sound to carry a much greater distance. Venoco and OEM will be notifying area residents with mailers as well as contacting the school district, Ellwood School, homeowners associations and neighboring businesses.

— Nicole Barnick for Venoco, Inc.